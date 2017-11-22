Search form

Trio of burglers bested by cunning homeowner

A military official proved his mastery of battle tactics on Monday night when he thwarted a trio of burglars who invaded his home in Kampong Speu’s Chbar Mon town.

According to authorities, the three men parked their motorbikes by the wall of the official’s home before scaling the perimeter to burgle the property.

However, the military man quickly called the cops who surrounded the home, leaving the suspects with no exit strategy to fall back upon.

Arrested, the three men confessed, had their motorbikes impounded and were sent to court yesterday.

