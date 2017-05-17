Trio finds selves stone throw’s from charges

Three men were busted in Battambang town for acting like no-good teenagers, chucking rocks at passing cars as part of an impromptu drinking game early yesterday.

When a car owner told cops that some drunken men hit his ride, they went to the scene and caught the trio, who claimed it was a one-time occurrence.

The questions continued until they admitted the stone slinging was part of an ongoing drinking game. Documents were filed for further action and authorities are looking out for any more pebble pitchers.

Koh Santepheap