Trio gives wrong man headache, cash prize

An unexpected – and unwelcome – party favour came to a victim of mistaken identity in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Monday.

The man was leaving a birthday party when he was ambushed and hit on the head with a belt by three suspects, who were subdued by villagers until police arrived.

The trio confessed to thrashing the wrong person and agreed to pay him $200 in compensation.

After signing a document promising not to commit violence again, they were released by police.

KOH SANTEPHEAP