Trio leg it after crippling Phnom Penh motorist

Perhaps wary of compensation charges, three motorists flew the coop when their motorbike crashed head-on into another driver who suffered a broken leg in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district yesterday.

Police say the moto carrying the trio was speeding when it veered into the victim. The three uninjured riders fled the scene where police later came to collect both busted bikes.

CAM POST