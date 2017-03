Trio of thieves takes tourist for easy target

Two-thirds of a thieving trio were taken in by conscientious cops on Wednesday after robbing a foreigner in Sihanoukville earlier that week.

The female tourist was out for a stroll when the gang of goons grabbed her bag and sprinted off.

The dispossessed traveller reported the crime to police, who diligently investigated the delinquents, detaining the duo as they continue to pursue the final fiend.

Nokorwat