Trio’s escape spoiled by lacklustre lockpicks

Three thieves’ tools of the trade proved to be their undoing after they were arrested by capital police in Daun Penh district’s Srah Chak commune on Sunday.

A 28-year-old cook filed a complaint after his moto disappeared from in front of his house.

Authorities found the tools used to crack the lock, which led the puzzling police right to the three stealthy suspects. The moto was returned to its owner.

NOKORWAT