Trio’s free tip for the day: Try teetotaling

Three men found that drunk driving was a bridge to nowhere when they crashed on the capital’s Stung Meanchey sky bridge on Sunday.

The tipsy trio left a local watering hole triple-mounted on one motorbike after a long night of drinking.

The driver lost control going around a curve in the bridge, skidding out and sending all three passengers tumbling.

The dinged-up drunkards were sent to hospital with multiple injuries, while cops impounded the vehicle.

NOKORWAT