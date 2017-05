Trip to family gathering ends in gang beat down

Residents in Phnom Penh’s Choam Chao commune were awoken not by their alarm clocks but by the sounds of fighting on Saturday night.

Two youths who were on their way to visit relatives were beaten unconscious in the street by gang members.

Waiting until the thugs had left, locals came out and used one victim’s phone to call up their kinfolk. Family members came later and carted the luckless lads to the hospital.

Koh Santepheap