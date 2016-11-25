Search form

Tripping trespasser falls asleep on escape

A drug-addled delinquent was arrested by police after jumping the gate of a local school in Phnom Penh yesterday for unknown reasons.

The high man presumably wanted to get even higher, and so decided to climb up a fence. Unfortunately for him, however, the security guard pegged him for a thief and called police.

The loaded loiterer managed to escape temporarily, but apparently had a few more drugs than he could manage: cops found him unconscious nearby and took him for further questioning.

Koh Santepheap

