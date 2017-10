Trouble-seeking trio give man a beat down

Three Mondulkiri province suspects apparently weren’t satisfied with typical park activities like badminton or chess as they were arrested for laying a beating on a rival in Monorom commune.

Infamous for getting drunk and causing ruckuses in the greenway, the group on Sunday spotted a nemesis and came at him with fists.

Soon authorities showed up to pull the loitering louts off their victim and send them downtown to be set up with a court date.

Koh Santepheap