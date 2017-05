Truck and motorbike end up in reservoir

A capital traffic collision made quite a splash yesterday in Por Sen Chey district when a truck carrying drinking water hit a motorist then pitched into a reservoir.

Reaching an intersection and unable to brake in time, the rig’s driver collided with a motorbike and sent both into the adjacent waterway.

When police arrived they sent the wet and weary motorist to the hospital and took the soggy vehicles to the station for legal action.

Koh Santepheap