Truckful of beer more curse than blessing

Alcohol and driving are always a dangerous cocktail.

But this week in Phnom Penh, alcohol was the villain without even being consumed when a couple had their home’s windows shattered on Wednesday by an out-of-control beer truck.

Police said the driver was speeding when the brakes failed and he crashed into a parked car, which then hurtled into the house in question.

Luckily there were no injuries and beer reps compensated the damage.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY