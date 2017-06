Tsk-tsk: tuk-tuk caper foiled by a slow getaway

A 25-year-old thief in the capital’s Phsar Kandal I commune learned that manoeuvring a tuk-tuk is harder than it looks yesterday.

Cops say the suspect was able to start the carriage in front of a hotel where the owner had parked it, but didn’t drive fast enough to evade the long arm of the law.

Authorities were called, and chased and arrested the tuk-tuk crook, then brought the robbed remorque back to its rightful owner.

