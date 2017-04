TV thieves to get prime time appearance in court

Two guests may be facing a steep check-out charge after they stole the TV from their guesthouse room in the capital’s Tuol Sangke commune yesterday.

The suspects rented a $7.50 room but left in the dead of the night with a bulging suitcase. The suspicious owner called the police, and the duo were found.

Sure enough, they had the TV in their luggage. They’ll soon be sent to court.

