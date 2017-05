Tweaker gets late-night craving for burglary

A drug addict had something more malicious than a midnight snack on his mind when he was caught trying to bust into a grocery shop on Tuesday in Pursat province’s Krakor district.

Inspecting his store before bed, the owner spied someone attempting to break in and called for help.

Concerned citizens came to catch the crook, and when police arrived they found a samurai sword and some packages of meth on his moto, so he was taken to the station.

Cam post