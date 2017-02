Two brash men bring a moto to a truck fight

Two men lost a David-vs-Goliath matchup – and their ride – in the capital on Monday night. A truck driver was making a U-turn when a pair on a Honda Dream skidded to a stop to avoid a collision.

Minutes later, the duo was on his tail and threw a rock that smashed one of the truck’s side mirrors.

The truck driver then chased the motorbike down until they crashed and fled on foot. Police took the fallen Dream to the station, waiting for the rock slingers to come claim it.

KOH SANTEPHEAP