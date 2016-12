Two bumps don’t make a right for papaya vendor

What had simply been a bump on a car ended as a nasty bump on the face for a papaya salad vendor in Kandal’s Kien Svay district on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was riding in his cart looking for business when he hit a car, igniting a verbal argument.

That escalated quickly to the man accusing the group of drug-trafficking, provoking the ire of the group, who delivered him a punch to the face before scooting off. The police are now on the lookout the men.

ANN