Two injured after tractor and moto play chicken

What do you get when you cross a motorbike and a tractor? Two men in Oddar Meanchey’s Banteay Ampil district unfortunately found out after a collision on Monday.

Police say an 18-year-old was chugging down the road in his rig when the motorist hit him head-on, leaving both with serious injuries.

They were sent to hospital by arriving authorities who towed the mashed machines to the impound lot.

ANN