Two motorists put on ice by refrigerated truck

Two motorbike riders hoping to fill up on gas instead filled up on a world of pain when a truck lost control in Kratie yesterday.

The oblivious motorists were waiting for an attendant at the station when a truck loaded with ice gave them a frosty welcome, veering into the gas station and crashing into the pair.

The truck turned over during the collision, injuring both men badly enough that they required hospital care.

ANN