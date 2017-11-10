Search form

Two museumgoers’ visit almost ruined by theft

A visit to the S-21 Genocide Museum almost turned into something of a lesser personal tragedy for two foreigners who had their bag snatched last week.

Police said the couple were about to enter the exhibit when two suspects veered close and pulled away their satchel.

Their escape was short-lived, however, as the pair wiped out and bystanders apprehended one of the thieves, though the other made a quick break on foot.

Officers saw the bag returned and wished the victims an informative visit.

Rasmei Kampuchea

