Two star in ‘Invasion of the Bag Snatchers’

Two female moviegoers had front-row seats to a crime thriller when they were the victims of a bag snatcher on their way home in the capital’s Teuk La’ak III commune on Monday.

When the movie let out, the victims left on one moto but were tailed by a suspect who plucked away the purse of the woman riding in back and fled.

The confrontation caused the women to wipe out, sustaining minor injuries, though they ultimately declined to file a police complaint.

