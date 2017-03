Two suspects sought in Sen Sok bag snatch

A road near the Ministry of Commerce was the sight of an unlucky loss of cash for a woman whose bag was snatched yesterday in the capital’s Sen Sok district.

Police say the victim was riding near the government building when two suspects drove close and grabbed her bag, then fled.

The victim – who had a phone and cash in the purse – received minor injuries to her hands and feet. Police are searching for the suspects.

