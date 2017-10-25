Two thieves taken out after restaurant heist

Three thieves evidently didn’t anticipate such a vocal victim as they tried stealing his motorbike in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Monday, but were given a beating.
The ride was parked in front of a restaurant when the crew pulled up and started driving it away.
The owner noticed, however, and rallied bystanders to chase down the culprits and – in keeping with tradition – dole out a beating.
One burglar escaped but two were handed over to Military Police for questioning.
Koh Santepheap
