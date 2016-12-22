Tyre thief now spinning wheels in capital jail cell

A Tyre seller who was tired of waiting for a payment that never came got a taste of justice on Monday. Seven months ago, the man sold a buyer $8,000 worth of tyres, an amount that was to be paid in installments.

However, the slippery swindler vanished after the deal and was un-reachable by phone by the guileless guy, who decided to report the matter to the police.

The deadbeat dealbreaker was caught in the capital’s Sen Sok district on Monday and sent to the police station.

NATIONAL POLICE