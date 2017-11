Under the tamarind tree was a drug bust for three

A bucolic bower was apparently the scene of some bad behaviour when a group of druggies was busted under a Pursat province tamarind tree.

Receiving word on Sunday that three suspects were using the spot as a place to use illicit substances, police assembled in Phnom Kravanh district and descended on the location.

The two males and one female were caught and cuffed before being sent to the even more cloistered shade of a holding cell at the district station.

Koh Santepheap