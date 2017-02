Undercover cop blows drug dealers’ cover

Police in Preah Sihanouk province got a full workout when information from an undercover agent and an interrogation led them to arrest three people for drug trafficking on Tuesday.

Following clues from their comrade in the field, police arrested one suspect, whose questioning led them to two others, including the owner of the truck used for moving the drugs.

All three pushers were sent to provincial court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP