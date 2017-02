Unimpressed muggers discard stolen moto

Two men were singing the blues after getting beaten and robbed by a mob on their way home from a KTV, only to see their stolen motorbike mysteriously reappear later that day.

The pair of punching bags were confronted by a motley crew of 10 criminals early on Sunday morning in Phnom Penh, prompting them to abscond and abandon their moto.

After filing a police report, a third friend reported finding the commandeered ride discarded in some shrubbery.

