Uninvited car crashes wedding – and kitchen

An out-of-control driver served up a helping of pain to two cooks preparing for a wedding in Kandal’s Sa’ang district on Wednesday night.

The chefs were hard at work in the wedding tent, when the driver reportedly tried to overtake another car going the same direction.

The road was too narrow for the two vehicles however, leaving the speedster with nowhere to go but straight into the tent and its inhabitants.

