Unruly truck converts a home into a sandbox

A villages in Kandal province’s Kien Svay district received an unwanted houseguest on Monday: an out-of-control truck.

The truck was loaded with sand when it veered off National Road 1 and ploughed into the house, throwing the driver and injuring the homeowner.

Both were sent to the hospital and police impounded the truck. No word yet if all the sand was accounted for.

KOH SANTEPHEAP