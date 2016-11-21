Urine trouble now, cops inform would-be firebug

A former convict’s behaviour was a bit too on the nose for his family on Saturday, when he reacted to requests to wash away the smell of his urine from the bathroom by threatening to burn the house down.

According to police, the man had been drinking with friends beneath his home in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district before relieving himself.

Asked by his sister to do the polite thing and keep the place clean, he instead flew into a rage and threatened to cleanse the house with fire. Police arrested the man.

Koh Santepheap