Urine trouble: police stop teens for drug test

Three teens sitting in the dark was enough to draw the spotlight from capital police early yesterday in Sen Sok district.

On nightly rounds, police noticed the trio sitting in the shadows near a motorbike and, sensing some misdeed afoot, stopped them to check their urine for drugs.

After testing positive and confessing, the shady shadow-dwellers were hauled to the local station.

Koh Santepheap