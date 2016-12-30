Vendor deflated after mini Hindenburg blaze

Search form

A cigarette-smoking motorbike driver inadvertently set off a chain reaction in Sihanoukville on Wednesday night, setting his own vehicle ablaze.

The unintentional firebug was also a balloon vendor, and when he tossed his cigarette, one of his products burst into flames.

Then, the extra gas tanks attached to his bike also ignited, sending the entire moto up in flames and the driver running for his life.

Local police came to fight the fire, but arrived to find little left to salvage.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
