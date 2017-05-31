Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Vendor’s cart gets the worst of it in capital crash

Vendor’s cart gets the worst of it in capital crash

Capital canines in Boeung Salang commune had a buffet set out for them on Monday night when a motorist crashed into a food vendor’s cart, spilling grilled meats all over the street.

Police say two youths were trying to pass a Toyota Camry on their motorbike, but when it began to turn, they swerved to avoid it, colliding with the snack stand.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and after a discussion the car’s driver agreed to pay $100 on top of the motorbike driver’s $50 to compensate for the crushed cart and fouled foodstuffs.

Koh Santepheap

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

Keo Vibol, 36, at a street stall in Kandal province.

Four female voters on the issues that matter most to them

Keo Vibol, 36, smiles as she comforts her young son. She sits with her mother, Srey Em, 61, at a street-side store in Kampot province.

View from the provinces: How the campaigns played out last week

On Monday we reported from Kampong Cham, where Seang Chet - a former Sam Rainsy Party Commune Chief who was jailed last year after being swept up in authorities’ investigation of an alleged love affair between CNRP President Kem Sokha and a hairdresser - is hard at work campaigning.