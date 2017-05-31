Vendor’s cart gets the worst of it in capital crash

Capital canines in Boeung Salang commune had a buffet set out for them on Monday night when a motorist crashed into a food vendor’s cart, spilling grilled meats all over the street.

Police say two youths were trying to pass a Toyota Camry on their motorbike, but when it began to turn, they swerved to avoid it, colliding with the snack stand.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and after a discussion the car’s driver agreed to pay $100 on top of the motorbike driver’s $50 to compensate for the crushed cart and fouled foodstuffs.

Koh Santepheap