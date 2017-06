Vendors’ cash bag goes missing at closing time

With all of their eggs in one basket – or bag, rather – a couple became a target for capital thieves at their market stall in Choam Chao commune.

The vendors claim they were preparing to close up shop on Saturday and left their makeshift cash register, a satchel, inside.

When everything was closed up they realised the bag was gone, and they went to police in the hopes of getting back the $2,000 and two phones that were in the bag.

KOH SANTEPHEAP