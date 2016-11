Vexed villagers turn on local cockfighting crew

Seven cockfighting enthusiasts were on Saturday turned in by their neighbours, who were presumably fed up with the blood sport taking place in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district.

Police were first tipped off by a local informant, but when they arrived at the scene, the seven punters scattered, taking refuge in various residences.

The owners of said homes were less than happy to host the unwelcome visitors, and coordinated with police to help round up the whole ring.

Nokorwat