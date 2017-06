Victim falls on bum but turns the other cheek

Forgive and forget? Well, this rattled woman chose to take the high road after a confrontation with bag-snatching lowlifes in the capital’s Phnom Penh Thmey commune.

Riding home from work on Wednesday, the woman was tailed by two suspects who tried to pull her purse away.

They failed to grab her bag, but succeeded in toppling her off her moto. Though shaken, she declined pressing charges when police arrived.

Nokorwat