Victims have an axe to grind after moto taken

Out of culprits, weapons and stolen goods, cops were two for three after a moto theft in Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh district.

A construction worker was driving towards the riverside on Tuesday with his girlfriend when they were surrounded by four people swinging axes and demanding their ride.

It was handed over and the couple rushed to alert cops who stumbled across two of the aggressors but no scooters in sight.

Both bladed buds were arrested while authorities search for the other half of the crew.

Nokorwat