Vigilant market-goers haul in jewellery thief

“Pick on someone your own size” is an adage that one Kampong Thom thief had apparently never heard as police arrested her for trying to cut a necklace off a 5-year-old girl’s neck at a market in Balaing commune.

Cops claim the suspect came by taxi from the neighbouring province on Saturday before she was caught trying to rob the youngster of her jewellery.

Witnesses brought both suspect and victim to the station where the latter was sent to her parents and the former was sent to the interrogation room.

nokorwat