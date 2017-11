Vigilant neighbours prevent moto theft

Helpful Takeo province bystanders were the ones who landed the biggest catch on Monday when they apprehended a suspect trying to steal a farmer’s ride while he was off fishing.

After parking his scooter on the edge of a rice plot, the farmer then headed off to cast a line.

The thief seized the opportunity by hopping on the moped, but he was noticed and halted by people in the area. He was sent off to the boys in blue who were unlikely to let him off the hook for his crime.

CEN