Vigilant pals get man’s taken tuk-tuk returned

One enterprising Phnom Penh thief took his victim for a ride, stealing his tuk-tuk in the dead of night on Saturday, but didn’t account for the man having eyes on every street corner.

Finding himself without a vehicle or an occupation, the bereft driver turned to his friends for help.

Yesterday, an obliging buddy identified the hijacked vehicle and called his colleague, who in turn called the cops.

The suspect was found and admitted to the crime, and was sent to the station for further legal action.

NOKORWAT