Vigilant villagers catch inept motorbike thief

Locals helped catch an incompetent crook in Kandal on Monday, after he tried and failed to steal a motorbike in broad daylight.

The thwarted thief crept up to the moto with his equally inept cohort, while a vendor who owned the vehicle worked nearby.

Noticing the prospective poachers, the vendor raised a cry of alarm, which was answered by vigilant villagers who managed to capture one of the villains while the other escaped.

NOKORWAT