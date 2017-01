Villagers prevent duo from ruining date night

Two thieves who tried to ruin their victim’s date in Phnom Penh on Saturday ended up having a date of their own with a mob of vigilant villagers.

The delinquents snatched a necklace off of a man in a drive-by robbery, putting the date on hold.

He chased the crooks down on a motorbike of his own, crashing into them and joining gathered bystanders in delivering a beating.

Police later arrived to haul the battered burglars away.

KOH SANTEPHEAP