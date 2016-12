Villain may lack heart, but no shortage of sole

A samurai-sword wielding villager chose a rather unlikely weapon to apprehend his foe on Wednesday – his footwear.

Despite having a sword on hand, the 22-year-old chose to avail himself of his shoes, hurling them at his surprised target.

Our swashbuckling lad may have left his sword sheathed, but days before he had unleashed it on the same victim, wounding him.

But it was the airborne shoes – not the slice from the sword – that ultimately put our delinquent behind bars.

koh santepheap