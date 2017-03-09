Search form

Waiter, there’s a drunk in my soup

A drunk driver made a splash in the worst way when he crashed into a noodle soup vendor’s cart in the capital’s Meanchey district on Tuesday night.

Police say the boozer barrelled into the cart, with the collision throwing hot soup and glass onto the vendor and two customers, causing injuries.

The moronic motorist attempted to speed off, only to crash into another car moments later.

An ambulance took the other car’s driver and the noodle vendor to the hospital, while police took the driver to the station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
