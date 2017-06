Waiter wastes no time in making fool of boss

A worker in Siem Reap province decided to make his own severance package when he hit the road with his boss’s motorbike yesterday.

Escaping towards home in neighbouring Kampong Thom, the beer garden employee was stopped by authorities on National Highway 6 and quickly confessed, saying he had only worked there for a week but stole the keys when his superior left them alone on a table.

Cops arrested the walk-off waiter and are pursuing legal action.

Nokorwat