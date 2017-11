Warehouse owner spots thief, rallies neighbours

The owner of a Phnom Penh logistics warehouse wasn’t about to watch his supplies be shipped off by a thief he caught in the middle of a robbery early yesterday.

Coming to the garage to find the door open and the suspect filling a bag with wire, the boss rallied Prek Pnov district neighbours to help him corner the crook.

Tripping up, the suspect was apprehended and handed over to authorities who took him downtown for charges.

Koh Santepheap