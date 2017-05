Was it the sword that drew their suspicion?

A security guard learned not to take his work home with him when he and a friend were arrested for carrying an illegal weapon for “protection” on Sunday in the capital’s Sen Sok district.

On their nightly rounds, police stopped the suspicious duo and after a search found them carrying a sword.

Claiming in vain that the blade was just another form of nightly security, the men were taken in for possessing a dangerous implement.

nokorwat