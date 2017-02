Wasted rock tossers now breaking rocks

Justice came down like a tonne of bricks on six young men who were arrested in Kampong Chhnang province’s Kampong Tralach district on Friday night for throwing rocks at passing cars.

Police had long heard rumours and complaints from villagers about the stone slingers, who apparently considered the activity a sort of drunken sport, but finally arrested them when they surrounded the scene on National Road 5.

All six were taken to the provincial station.

NOKORWAT