Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Wedding brawler lays waste, food fight ensues

Wedding brawler lays waste, food fight ensues

A man has been left holding the tab for an uneaten wedding feast after starting a brawl at nuptials in Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet town on Sunday.

The man became enraged when someone stepped on his toe so, naturally, he broke a glass on the man’s head and fled the scene.

The ruckus caused other guests to leave, and organisers lost $3,000 on wasted food, which they now expect the instigator to pay for.

After a complaint was filed, military police arrested the party-pooping perp.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.

Phnom Penh eats: Khmer-style snails at The Snack

While foreigners may find the menu at The Snack unusual, the crabs, snails and ambiguously-named "inside of cow" will bring back memories of high school lunches for many Cambodians.