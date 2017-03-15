Wedding brawler lays waste, food fight ensues

A man has been left holding the tab for an uneaten wedding feast after starting a brawl at nuptials in Banteay Meanchey province’s Poipet town on Sunday.

The man became enraged when someone stepped on his toe so, naturally, he broke a glass on the man’s head and fled the scene.

The ruckus caused other guests to leave, and organisers lost $3,000 on wasted food, which they now expect the instigator to pay for.

After a complaint was filed, military police arrested the party-pooping perp.

KOH SANTEPHEAP