Well-armed ruffians ruin romantic date

A romantic date in Phnom Penh took an unexpected turn when an intimidating trio asked to “borrow” one lover’s phone on Sunday evening.

The quick-thinking boyfriend claimed he was out of credit, an excuse that was met with a sword unsheathing.

Understandably, the outmatched wooer gave up his motorbike, which the three thieves happily drove away.

Police later found the vehicle in a well-known stolen goods stash, but no sign of the sword-swinging scoundrels.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY